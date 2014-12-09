Morgan FisherBorn 1 January 1949
Morgan Fisher
1950-01-01
Stephen Morgan Fisher (born 1 January 1950 in Mayfair, London) is an English keyboard player and composer, and is most known as a member of Mott the Hoople in the early 1970s. However, his career has covered a wide range of musical activities, and he is still active in the music industry. In recent years he has expanded into photography.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roll Away The Stone
Roll Away The Stone
Roll Away The Stone
Good King Wenceslas
Traditional Carol, Morgan Fisher, Lol Coxhill, Morgan Fisher & Maggie Nicols
Good King Wenceslas
Good King Wenceslas
Humtone #4
Morgan Fisher
Humtone #4
Humtone #4
