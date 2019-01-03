Graham Parker (born 18 November 1950, Hackney, East London) is an English singer-songwriter, who is best known as the lead singer of the popular British band Graham Parker & the Rumour.

Despite only moderate commercial success, Parker's energetic performances - along with the wittily class-conscious spirit of his debut album Howlin' Wind - preceded the arrival of punk rock and new wave music. In addition, his quirky-blue-collar image is often believed to be a major influence on the public persona of many British musicians, most notably Elvis Costello, Paul Weller and Joe Jackson.