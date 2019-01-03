Graham ParkerBorn 18 November 1950
Graham Parker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqx1n.jpg
1950-11-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9227504-4fa5-44ee-b205-5301a1f86936
Graham Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Parker (born 18 November 1950, Hackney, East London) is an English singer-songwriter, who is best known as the lead singer of the popular British band Graham Parker & the Rumour.
Despite only moderate commercial success, Parker's energetic performances - along with the wittily class-conscious spirit of his debut album Howlin' Wind - preceded the arrival of punk rock and new wave music. In addition, his quirky-blue-collar image is often believed to be a major influence on the public persona of many British musicians, most notably Elvis Costello, Paul Weller and Joe Jackson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Graham Parker Performances & Interviews
- Graham Parker Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0349zs6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0349zs6.jpg2015-10-04T12:29:00.000ZGraham Parker of The Rumour performs two songs livehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p034b5yz
Graham Parker Live in Session
- Graham Parker joins Mark and Stuarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rntgz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rntgz.jpg2015-05-18T15:26:00.000ZGraham Parker joins Mark and Stuart.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rnx1r
Graham Parker joins Mark and Stuart
- Graham Parker & Brinsley Schwarzhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rldzp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rldzp.jpg2015-05-17T16:48:00.000ZGraham Parker and band member from The Rumour join Johnnie for a chat about their 70'shttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rlf2j
Graham Parker & Brinsley Schwarz
- Graham Parker speaks to Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h3k65.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h3k65.jpg2013-09-19T16:37:00.000ZGraham Parker of The Rumour catches up with Mark Radcliffe.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01h1fy2
Graham Parker speaks to Mark Radcliffe
Graham Parker Tracks
Sort by
Pourin' It All Out
Graham Parker
Pourin' It All Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Pourin' It All Out
Last played on
Hold Back The Night
Hold Back The Night
Last played on
Dreamin'
Graham Parker
Dreamin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Dreamin'
Last played on
Back To Schooldays
Graham Parker
Back To Schooldays
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Back To Schooldays
Last played on
Back Door Love (John Peel Session 1st July 1976)
Graham Parker
Back Door Love (John Peel Session 1st July 1976)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
White Honey (John Peel Session 1st July 1976)
Graham Parker
White Honey (John Peel Session 1st July 1976)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Local Girls - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Graham Parker
Local Girls - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Local Girls - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Last played on
The New York Shuffle
Graham Parker
The New York Shuffle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
The New York Shuffle
Last played on
Howlin' Wind
Graham Parker
Howlin' Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Howlin' Wind
Last played on
Every Saturday Night
Graham Parker
Every Saturday Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Every Saturday Night
Last played on
You've Got To Be Kidding
Graham Parker
You've Got To Be Kidding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
You've Got To Be Kidding
Last played on
Ancient Past
Graham Parker
Ancient Past
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Ancient Past
Last played on
Heat Treatment
Graham Parker
Heat Treatment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Heat Treatment
Last played on
Hey Lord
Graham Parker
Hey Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Hey Lord
Last played on
Big Fat Zero - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Graham Parker
Big Fat Zero - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Another Grey Area - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Graham Parker
Another Grey Area - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Hit The Spot - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Graham Parker
Hit The Spot - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
No More Excuses - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Graham Parker
No More Excuses - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Fear Not - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Graham Parker
Fear Not - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Fear Not - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
It's All Worth Nothing Alone - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Graham Parker
It's All Worth Nothing Alone - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Discovering Japan - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Graham Parker
Discovering Japan - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Hold Back The Night
Hold Back The Night
Last played on
Nobody Hurts You - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Graham Parker
Nobody Hurts You - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Love Without Greed - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Graham Parker
Love Without Greed - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
White Honey
Graham Parker
White Honey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
White Honey
Last played on
Protection
Graham Parker
Protection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Protection
Last played on
Empty Lives
Graham Parker
Empty Lives
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Empty Lives
Last played on
Hold Back The Night
Hold Back The Night
Last played on
Soul Christmas
Graham Parker
Soul Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1n.jpglink
Soul Christmas
Last played on
Graham Parker Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist