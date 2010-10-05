Lázaro RosBorn 11 May 1925. Died 8 February 2005
Lázaro Ros (May 11, 1925 – February 8, 2005) was an Afro-Cuban singer. His music borrowed much from Africa, as he performed music of the Lucumí culture, of the Yoruba people from modern-day Nigeria, and of the Arará culture of the Dahomeyan people from modern-day Benin. Ros was largely self-taught, and first learned to sing by learning the chants associated with Santería, a religion based in the Lucumí and Arará cultures.
