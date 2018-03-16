T. C. KellyBorn 5 December 1917. Died 31 March 1985
T. C. (Thomas Christopher) Kelly (5 December 1917 – 31 March 1985) was an Irish composer, teacher and conductor.
Has sorrow thy young days blighted?
Thomas Moore, Traditional Irish, Thomas Moore, T. C. Kelly, Frank Patterson & Geraldine O'Grady Ensemble
Three pieces for strings
T. C. Kelly
