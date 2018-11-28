Niji Adeleye
Niji Adeleye Tracks
Winter Sould
Niji Adeleye
Winter Sould
Winter Sould
Soon and Very Soon
Andraé Crouch
Soon and Very Soon
Soon and Very Soon
Choir
Take Me Back
Super Choir & V9 Collective
Take Me Back
Take Me Back
Composer
Bless The Lord
Super Choir, YolanDa Brown & Israel J. Allen
Bless The Lord
Bless The Lord
Composer
The Blood
Michelle Williams
The Blood
The Blood
Choir
You Are My Saviour
Super Choir, Noel Robinson & Karen Gibson
You Are My Saviour
You Are My Saviour
Composer
Performer
Keep Moving
Super Choir, Israel J. Allen & Bazil Meade
Keep Moving
Keep Moving
Composer
After All
Super Choir & Volney Morgan
After All
After All
Composer
Conductor
No Man Could Number
Super Choir & Ken Burton
No Man Could Number
No Man Could Number
Composer
We Are Not Ashamed
Dawn Thomas Wallace
We Are Not Ashamed
We Are Not Ashamed
Stand Up
London Community Gospel Choir
Stand Up
Stand Up
Magic
London Community Gospel Choir
Magic
Magic
Performer
Jambo
Muyiwa
Jambo
Jambo
Choir
Eko Illey
Muyiwa
Eko Illey
Eko Illey
Choir
I'll Be Thinking of You
Tehillah Daniel, Israel J. Allen & YolanDa Brown
I'll Be Thinking of You
I'll Be Thinking of You
Composer
Amazing God
Volney Morgan & New Ye
Amazing God
Amazing God
Composer
Choir
Going Home
London Adventist Chorale
Going Home
Going Home
Rain
Noel Robinson
Rain
Rain
Freedom
Noel Robinson
Freedom
Freedom
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-19T06:09:18
19
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
