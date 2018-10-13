Death GripsFormed 21 December 2010
Death Grips Biography (Wikipedia)
Death Grips is an American experimental hip hop band from Sacramento, California, formed in 2010. The group consists of vocalist MC Ride, drummer and producer Zach Hill, and recording engineer Andy Morin. Their sound, paired with Ride's aggressive performing style, draws on punk rock, electronic, noise, and industrial styles.
The band released the mixtape Exmilitary in April 2011 and their debut studio album, The Money Store, almost exactly one year later, both to critical acclaim. Shortly after signing to Epic Records in 2012, the group leaked their second album, No Love Deep Web, for free download in breach of their contract and were eventually dropped from the label. They released their third album, Government Plates, in 2013. Following several broken performance commitments, the group announced their "disbanding" in July 2014 along with the release of their fourth album The Powers That B. However, in March 2015 the group revealed that they "might make some more" music and later announced a world tour. Later that year, they announced their fifth official studio album, Bottomless Pit, which was released in May 2016. Their sixth studio album, Year of the Snitch, was released in June 2018.
Death Grips Tracks
Death Grips 2.0
I've Seen Footage
Guillotine
Hacker
Steroids (Parts 5 & 6)
Fashion Week (Runway J)
Get Got
Warping
Guillotine (It Goes Yah) (Mixtape)
Hothead
Giving Bad People Good Ideas
Billy Not Really
Pss Pss
Beware
Say Hey Kid
Runway J
Runway E
World of Dogs
Klink (Djemba Djemba Remix)
Punk Weight
Lock Your Doors
Whammy
Black Dice
Come Up And Get Me
@deathgripz
Black Jack
Death Grips Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
