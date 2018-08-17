DixonGerman DJ and producer. Born 1975
Dixon (born Steffen Berkhahn; 21 December 1975 in Anklam, Germany) is a Berlin-based house and techno DJ, producer and label manager. He has been the number one DJ on Resident Advisor's Top 100 DJ Poll every year since 2013.
- Dixon - Hall Of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s8pgr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s8pgr.jpg2016-04-26T11:37:00.000ZGerman DJ & Innervisions records boss Dixon joins the Pete Tong Hall Of Fame.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03s8q79
Dixon - Hall Of Fame
Trans (Dixon Retouch)
Radio Slave
Trans (Dixon Retouch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0tq2.jpglink
Trans (Dixon Retouch)
Last played on
Cover Me (Dixon Remix)
Depeche Mode
Cover Me (Dixon Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhml.jpglink
Cover Me (Dixon Remix)
Last played on
Digub
Dixon
Digub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br77y.jpglink
Digub
Last played on
The Dawn
Chloe
The Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br77y.jpglink
The Dawn
Performer
Last played on
The Dawn (Dixon Remix)
Chloé
The Dawn (Dixon Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br77y.jpglink
The Dawn (Dixon Remix)
Last played on
Where We At (feat. Derrick Carter)
Dixon
Where We At (feat. Derrick Carter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br77y.jpglink
Where We At (feat. Derrick Carter)
Last played on
I Exist Because Of You (Dixon's Stripped Down Version)
Henrik Schwarz
I Exist Because Of You (Dixon's Stripped Down Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
I Exist Because Of You (Dixon's Stripped Down Version)
Last played on
No Distance
Guy Gerber
No Distance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b9.jpglink
No Distance
Last played on
I Love You
Bishop
I Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br77y.jpglink
I Love You
Last played on
Snooze 4 Love (Dixon Remix)
Todd Terje
Snooze 4 Love (Dixon Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tr2jr.jpglink
Snooze 4 Love (Dixon Remix)
Last played on
EXHALE (DIXON’S JUST A DIFFERENT MIXDOWN VERSION)
Plastikman
EXHALE (DIXON’S JUST A DIFFERENT MIXDOWN VERSION)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0c7.jpglink
EXHALE (DIXON’S JUST A DIFFERENT MIXDOWN VERSION)
Last played on
Where We At (Version 1)
Henrik Schwarz
Where We At (Version 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Where We At (Version 1)
Last played on
Urban Animals (Dixon Dub)
Claude VonStroke
Urban Animals (Dixon Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hsd7x.jpglink
Urban Animals (Dixon Dub)
Last played on
Where We At (feat. Âme & Dixon)
Henrik Schwarz
Where We At (feat. Âme & Dixon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Where We At (feat. Âme & Dixon)
Last played on
Think Of You (Namibia)
Dixon
Think Of You (Namibia)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think Of You (Namibia)
Performer
Last played on
Think O You
Dixon
Think O You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br77y.jpglink
Think O You
Last played on
Dixon (Namibia)
Dixon
Dixon (Namibia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br77y.jpglink
Dixon (Namibia)
Last played on
Think Of You (Namibia) (CDR)
Dixon
Think Of You (Namibia) (CDR)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br77y.jpglink
