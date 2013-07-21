Boom Boom Satellites (ブンブンサテライツ Bun Bun Sateraitsu) were a Japanese electronic music duo consisting of guitarist and vocalist Michiyuki Kawashima and bassist and programmer Masayuki Nakano. While their music can be mostly classified as big beat or nu skool breaks with heavy jazz influences, they are famous for the heavy usage of electric guitars in their music, and the final product often has a strong rock or punk influence. They are currently signed to Sony Music Entertainment Japan, with whom they have released all of their albums in Japan.