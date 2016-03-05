MonsuetoBorn 4 November 1924. Died 17 March 1973
Monsueto Campos de Menezes (November 4, 1924 – March 17, 1973), better known as Monsueto, was a Brazilian sambista, singer, composer, drummer, painter, and actor. He was a part of the samba de morro (Portuguese for "hill samba") school, and helped popularize it along with other artists such as Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Clementina de Jesus, Silas de Oliveira, Mano Décio da Viola, and Zé Keti. His musical output, though small, is considered very valuable to the history of Brazilian music.
