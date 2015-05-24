Maraaya are a Slovene duo founded by Marjetka Vovk and Raay in 2014. The group's name is a combination of its members' names, while its pronunciation means "She has Raay" in the Slovene language. With help and international cooperation of well known Estonian Vita Pictura Productions, they became one of the few Slovenian artists to get an official VEVO channel on YouTube.

Raay is credited as co-writer and producer for many Slovenian artists. He is credited as the composer on Slovenia's 2014 Eurovision song "Round and Round", and they both contributed to Slovenia's 2014 Junior Eurovision song with "Nisi sam (Your Light)" and 2015 Junior Eurovision song with "Prva ljubezen" (The First Love). In 2013 Raay co-wrote and produced the music for "My Way Is My Decision", a hit song performed by Slovenian alpine skier Tina Maze. Raay co-wrote, produced and recorded first two singles ("Muza" and "Heart of Gold") for BQL, a Slovenian brothers duo.

In September 2017 they signed the contract with Warner Music and became the first Slovenian artists to sign with one of the "big three" recording companies and great chance to enter on worldwide music stage.