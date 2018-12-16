June ChristyBorn 20 November 1925. Died 21 June 1990
June Christy
1925-11-20
June Christy Biography (Wikipedia)
June Christy (born Shirley Luster; November 20, 1925 – June 21, 1990) was an American singer, known for her work in the cool jazz genre and for her silky smooth vocals. Her success as a singer began with The Stan Kenton Orchestra. She pursued a solo career from 1954 and is best known for her debut album Something Cool. After her death, she was hailed as "one of the finest and most neglected singers of her time."
June Christy Tracks
The Merriest
The Merriest
Willow Weep For Me
Willow Weep For Me
It Don't Mean A Thing
It Don't Mean A Thing
How High The Moon
How High The Moon
I Wished On The Moon
I Wished On The Moon
A Night In Tunisia
A Night In Tunisia
Bewitched
Bewitched
September Song
September Song
Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
A Lovely Way To Spend An Evening
A Lovely Way To Spend An Evening
Night People
Night People
There's No You
There's No You
Lost In A Summer Night
Lost In A Summer Night
Get Happy
Get Happy
Something Cool
Something Cool
My Heart Belongs To Only You
My Heart Belongs To Only You
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Swingin' On Nothin'
Swingin' On Nothin'
Shoo Fly Pie And Apple Pie Dowdy
Shoo Fly Pie And Apple Pie Dowdy
It's A Pity To Say Goodnight
It's A Pity To Say Goodnight
A Mile Down The Highway
A Mile Down The Highway
Give Me The Simple Life
Give Me The Simple Life
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
Its Only A Paper Moon
Its Only A Paper Moon
Frenesi
Frenesi
A Mile Down The Highway (There's A Toll Bridge)
You're Making Me Crazy
You're Making Me Crazy
I Remember You
I Remember You
A Stranger Called The Blues
A Stranger Called The Blues
Bei Mir Bist Du Shon
Bei Mir Bist Du Shon
The Wind
The Wind
I'Ll Remember April
I'Ll Remember April
Make Someone Happy
Make Someone Happy
It's A Most Unusual Day
It's A Most Unusual Day
When Lights Are Low
When Lights Are Low
Love Turns Winter into Spring
Lullaby In Rhythm
Lullaby In Rhythm
A Hundred Years From Today
A Hundred Years From Today
When You Wish Upon A Star
When You Wish Upon A Star
I'll Take Romance
I'll Take Romance
It's Been a Long Long Time
Ive Never Been In Love Before
