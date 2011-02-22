Hammer No More the Fingers is a three-piece rock band from Durham, North Carolina. Formed on January 1, 2007, the band consists of Duncan Webster (vocals, bass), Joe Hall (guitar, vocals), and Jeff Stickley (drums, vocals). The band released a self-titled EP in November 2007, and issued its first full-length album Looking For Bruce on Churchkey Records (US) in April 2009. and on Inhaler Records (UK) in February 2010.

On October 16, 2009, Spin Magazine selected Hammer No More the Fingers as one of its 25 Must-Hear Artists from the 2009 CMJ Festival.

In an article published on March 26, 2010 The New York Times noted Hammer No More the Fingers as standout at the SXSW Music Festival.

They released their second full-length album "Black Shark" on Churchkey Records (US) and on Inhaler Records (UK) in April 2011.