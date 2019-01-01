FayeFaye. Born 27 August 1981
Faye
1981-08-27
Faye Biography (Wikipedia)
Chan Wen-ting (born August 27, 1981), known professionally as Faye, is a Taiwanese singer and businesswoman. She is the former lead vocalist of pop rock band F.I.R., who won Golden Melody Award for Best New Artist in 2005. In 2017, Faye made her solo debut with the album Little Outerspace.
