GallagherComedian. Born 24 July 1946
Gallagher
Gallagher Biography (Wikipedia)
Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. (born July 24, 1946), known as Gallagher, is an American comedian and prop comic, known for smashing watermelons as part of his act.
Gallagher Tracks
