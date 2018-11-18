Noah StewartOperatic tenor
Noah Stewart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f905ed8a-47bf-4ea3-b035-a580e0364edb
Noah Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Noah Stewart (born 1978) is an African-American operatic tenor. He released his debut album Noah in March 2012; it peaked at number 14 on the UK Albums Chart and number 1 on the UK Classical Album Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noah Stewart Performances & Interviews
Noah Stewart Tracks
Sort by
Cara Mia
Noah Stewart
Cara Mia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cara Mia
Last played on
Without a Song
Noah Stewart
Without a Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Without a Song
Last played on
Shenandoah
Noah Stewart
Shenandoah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shenandoah
Last played on
Granada
BBC Concert Orchestra
Granada
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Granada
L'Alba Separa Della Luce L'Ombra
BBC Concert Orchestra
L'Alba Separa Della Luce L'Ombra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
L'Alba Separa Della Luce L'Ombra
I Lombardi: La Mia Letizia Infondere
BBC Concert Orchestra
I Lombardi: La Mia Letizia Infondere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
I Lombardi: La Mia Letizia Infondere
La Gioconda: Cielo E Mar
BBC Concert Orchestra
La Gioconda: Cielo E Mar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
La Gioconda: Cielo E Mar
O Sole Mio
BBC Concert Orchestra
O Sole Mio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
O Sole Mio
I Have a Dream
Noah Stewart
I Have a Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Have a Dream
Last played on
Nearer my God to thee
Noah Stewart
Nearer my God to thee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nearer my God to thee
Last played on
Nessun Dorma (I Feel Love, 29 Jul 2017)
Noah Stewart
Nessun Dorma (I Feel Love, 29 Jul 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You'll Never Walk Alone (I Feel Love, 29 Jul 2017)
I Feel Love House Band, Noah Stewart & Gay Abandon
You'll Never Walk Alone (I Feel Love, 29 Jul 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You'll Never Walk Alone (I Feel Love, 29 Jul 2017)
Performer
Last played on
Deep River
Noah Stewart
Deep River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep River
Last played on
Without a Song
Vincent Youmans
Without a Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Without a Song
Last played on
Without a Song
Vincent Youmans
Without a Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Without a Song
Last played on
Hallelujah
Noah Stewart
Hallelujah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
Hallelujah
Last played on
Nessun Dorma
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Noah Stewart
Nessun Dorma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nessun Dorma
Performer
La Donna e Mobile (Rigoletto)
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Noah Stewart
La Donna e Mobile (Rigoletto)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Donna e Mobile (Rigoletto)
Performer
The Flower Song ('Carmen')
BBC Concert Orchestra
The Flower Song ('Carmen')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Flower Song ('Carmen')
Manon Lescaut: Donna Non Vidi Mai
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Noah Stewart
Manon Lescaut: Donna Non Vidi Mai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manon Lescaut: Donna Non Vidi Mai
Performer
O del mio amato ben
Stefano Donaudy
O del mio amato ben
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O del mio amato ben
Last played on
Vagabond King (Some Day)
Rudolf Friml
Vagabond King (Some Day)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vagabond King (Some Day)
Last played on
Maria from West Side Story
Claudia Boyle, Noah Stewart, Ulster Orchestra, Christopher Bell & Bernstein
Maria from West Side Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
Maria from West Side Story
Tonight from West Side Story
Claudia Boyle, Noah Stewart, Ulster Orchestra, Christopher Bell & Leonard Bernstein
Tonight from West Side Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
Tonight from West Side Story
All I Ask of You from The Phantom of the Opera
Claudia Boyle, Noah Stewart, Ulster Orchestra, Christopher Bell & Andrew Lloyd Webber
All I Ask of You from The Phantom of the Opera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
All I Ask of You from The Phantom of the Opera
Make Believe from Showboat
Claudia Boyle, Noah Stewart, Ulster Orchestra, Christopher Bell & Kern
Make Believe from Showboat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
Make Believe from Showboat
Composer
I Get a Kick Out Of You
Claudia Boyle, Noah Stewart, Ulster Orchestra, Christopher Bell & Porter
I Get a Kick Out Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
I Get a Kick Out Of You
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Ken's Grand Tour
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex8gfx
Hackney Empire
2018-07-10T06:53:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p034sfpc.jpg
10
Jul
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Ken's Grand Tour
Hackney Empire
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Titanic Slipways, Belfast
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e82v2m/acts/a3dhj5
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2015-09-12T06:53:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02qsmv9.jpg
12
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Titanic Slipways, Belfast
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Friday Night is BBC Music Night
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9q5v2
City Halls
2015-06-05T06:53:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01bqjty.jpg
5
Jun
2015
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Friday Night is BBC Music Night
20:00
City Halls
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the Proms: BBC Proms in the Park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e42zp6
Glasgow Green
2014-09-13T06:53:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023g06r.jpg
13
Sep
2014
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the Proms: BBC Proms in the Park
19:30
Glasgow Green
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e554wh
Glasgow
2014-09-13T06:53:01
13
Sep
2014
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2014
Glasgow
Noah Stewart Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jingle Boe
-
Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are Together Again...again!
-
Watch Michael Ball and Alfie Boe sing Bring Me Sunshine
-
"By having the two voices the songs take on another life" - Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on the power of the duet
-
Alfie Boe: 'The Marine Theatre in Fleetwood is the first place I sung Les Mis; I never thought I'd sing it on Broadway'
-
Alfie Boe: "Katherine's a better kisser than Michael Ball!"
-
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform a medley of songs from the musical Les Miserables
-
Gospel Oak Primary school choir perform a Christmas cracker with Ball & Boe
-
How do you decide whose name is first?
-
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe
Back to artist