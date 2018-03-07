Middleman are a 4-piece alternative rap rock band based in Leeds in West Yorkshire, England. They formed in 2006. They released singles Blah Blah Blah and Good To Be Back on Bad Sneekers records in 2007, and It’s not Over Yet on Blip Records on 5 September 2010. Their next single Chipping Away is due for release on 12 December 2010 on Blip Records. It’s Not Over Yet is featured on the basketball game NBA 2K11 by 2K Sports along with tracks from artists such as Snoop Dogg and Two Door Cinema Club.