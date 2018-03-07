MiddlemanUK rap rock band. Formed 2006
Middleman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033z1cp.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f905b521-4e68-49b9-9f69-e560fed2daf2
Middleman Biography (Wikipedia)
Middleman are a 4-piece alternative rap rock band based in Leeds in West Yorkshire, England. They formed in 2006. They released singles Blah Blah Blah and Good To Be Back on Bad Sneekers records in 2007, and It’s not Over Yet on Blip Records on 5 September 2010. Their next single Chipping Away is due for release on 12 December 2010 on Blip Records. It’s Not Over Yet is featured on the basketball game NBA 2K11 by 2K Sports along with tracks from artists such as Snoop Dogg and Two Door Cinema Club.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Middleman Tracks
Sort by
Mast Jawani (Boys House Remix)
Nesdi Jones
Mast Jawani (Boys House Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hx229.jpglink
Mast Jawani (Boys House Remix)
Last played on
Izhaar
Middleman
Izhaar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rzj61.jpglink
Izhaar
Last played on
De De Gerah (Desi Mix)
Middleman
De De Gerah (Desi Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z1cp.jpglink
De De Gerah (Desi Mix)
Last played on
Mast Jawani
Nesdi Jones
Mast Jawani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dgjb3.jpglink
Mast Jawani
Last played on
Izhaar (feat. Mehi)
Middleman
Izhaar (feat. Mehi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z1cp.jpglink
Izhaar (feat. Mehi)
Last played on
Middleman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist