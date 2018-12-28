Carla Bruni Sarkozy (born Carla Gilberta Bruni Tedeschi;; 23 December 1967) is an Italian-French singer-songwriter and supermodel. In 2008, she married Nicolas Sarkozy, the then President of France and ex-officio Co-Prince of Andorra.

Bruni was born in Italy and moved to France at the age of seven. She was a model from 1987 to 1997 before taking up a career in music. She wrote several songs for Julien Clerc that were featured on his 2000 album, Si j'étais elle. Bruni released her first album, Quelqu'un m'a dit, in 2002, which eventually spent thirty-four weeks in the top 10 of the French Albums Chart. Bruni won the Victoire Award for Female Artist of the Year at the 2007 Victoires de la Musique. The same year, Bruni released her second album, No Promises, then the following year she released her third album, Comme si de rien n'était. In 2013, Bruni released her fourth album, Little French Songs. In 2017, Bruni released her fifth album, French Touch. She has sold 5 million albums during her career.