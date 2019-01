Joshua Fagin, better known by his stage name Jay Fay, is an American DJ and producer from St. Louis, Missouri. He released his debut EP Bonkers in February 2012. He is best known for featuring on DJ Fresh's 2014 single "Dibby Dibby Sound", a track which was initially based on Jay Fay's solo single "Dibby Dibby".

