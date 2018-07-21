Jay Fay
Joshua Fagin, better known by his stage name Jay Fay, is an American DJ and producer from St. Louis, Missouri. He released his debut EP Bonkers in February 2012. He is best known for featuring on DJ Fresh's 2014 single "Dibby Dibby Sound", a track which was initially based on Jay Fay's solo single "Dibby Dibby".
Jay Fay Tracks
Dibby Dibby Sound (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
DJ Fresh
Dibby Dibby
Jay Fay
Dibby Dibby Sound (Sigma Remix) (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
DJ Fresh
Sputnik (Jay Fay Remix)
Bro Safari
Abyssus
Jay Fay
