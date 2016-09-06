Henri MeilhacBorn 21 February 1831. Died 6 July 1897
Henri Meilhac
1831-02-21
Henri Meilhac Biography (Wikipedia)
Henri Meilhac (23 February 1830 – 6 July 1897) was a French dramatist and opera librettist.
Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre from Carmen (feat. Samuel Dale Johnson)
Georges Bizet
Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre from Carmen (feat. Samuel Dale Johnson)
Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre from Carmen (feat. Samuel Dale Johnson)
Orchestra
Featured Artist
Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre from Carmen (feat. Rick Zwart)
Composer: Bizet, Georges, Ludovic Halévy, Henri Meilhac & The People's Orchestra
Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre from Carmen (feat. Rick Zwart)
Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre from Carmen (feat. Rick Zwart)
Orchestra
Featured Artist
