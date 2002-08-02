Marius BrenciuBorn 11 November 1973
Marius Brenciu
1973-11-11
Marius Brenciu Biography (Wikipedia)
Marius Brenciu (born 11 November 1973 in Brasov) is a Romanian operatic tenor. He won the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World contest in 2001.
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-02T05:10:27
2
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
