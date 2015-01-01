Lazy Rich
Lazy Rich Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Billis, known as Lazy Rich, is an English musician and DJ who currently resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. His tracks include "Brainfreeze", "Insomnia", and "The Chase".[citation needed] He also runs the record label Big Fish Recordings and the record label management tool Label Engine.
Lazy Rich Tracks
Flash (Gemini Remix)
Flash
Beginning of the World (feat. ures)
Insomnia (John Dahlback Remix)
Insomnia
The Chase ft. Belle Humble (Habstrakt Remix)
The Chase (Habstrakt Remix) (0
The Chase (State of Mind Remix)
Better Wipe That Up
Hello (Sharooz Dub Mix)
Discofukkr (Lucky Date Remix Kissy Klub Version)
Discofukkr (Plaza De Funk Remix)
Funkjet (Jay Robinson & SupaBeatz Remix)
Funkjet
Funkjet (Jay Robinson & Supabeatz Remix) [Ho-Ju/Music Response]
