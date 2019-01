Richard Billis, known as Lazy Rich, is an English musician and DJ who currently resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. His tracks include "Brainfreeze", "Insomnia", and "The Chase".[citation needed] He also runs the record label Big Fish Recordings and the record label management tool Label Engine.

