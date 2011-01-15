Puerto PlataBorn 1923
Puerto Plata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8f34f03-5179-4c35-b09c-04bdd67001ff
Puerto Plata Biography (Wikipedia)
José Cobles (nicknamed Puerto Plata) is a Dominican musician. Born in the resort town of Puerto Plata in 1923, he sings in a style reminiscent of the Dominican guitar tradition of the 1930s and 1940s, when bolero, merengue, and son were all variations of the same Afro-Iberian fusion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Puerto Plata Tracks
Sort by
Amarrao Con Fe
Puerto Plata
Amarrao Con Fe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amarrao Con Fe
Last played on
Los Perros
Puerto Plata
Los Perros
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Los Perros
Lejana Tierra
Puerto Plata
Lejana Tierra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lejana Tierra
Dolores
Puerto Plata
Dolores
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dolores
Guantanamera
Puerto Plata
Guantanamera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guantanamera
Puerto Plata Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist