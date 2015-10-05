Telekinesis is Michael Benjamin Lerner, an indie rocker based out of Seattle who is currently signed to Merge Records. The band was signed to Merge Records in early 2009, and shortly afterward released the debut album Telekinesis! on April 7, 2009. Recorded in September 2008, the album was produced, mixed, and engineered with the help of Chris Walla (guitarist for Death Cab For Cutie), who also played on most tracks. Lerner and Walla recorded one song per day on analog tape.

Telekinesis covered ELO's "Can't Get It Out of My Head" for the American Laundromat Records charity album Sing Me To Sleep–Indie Lullabies, released May 2010. The band also covered Nirvana's "On A Plain" in 2011 for SPIN Magazine's exclusive tribute album, Newermind: A Tribute to Nirvana.

"Power Lines" from the band's third album Dormarion was the title song for the Amazon show Betas.