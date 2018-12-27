Ken BootheBorn 22 March 1948
Ken Boothe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030459r.jpg
1948-03-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8eee368-dfe3-4e01-ad1b-9b306a6afb23
Ken Boothe Biography (Wikipedia)
Ken Boothe OD (born 22 March 1948) is a Jamaican vocalist known for his distinctive vibrato and timbre. Boothe achieved an international reputation as one of Jamaica's finest vocalists through a series of crossover hits that appealed to both reggae fans and mainstream audiences.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ken Boothe Tracks
Sort by
Everything I Own
Ken Boothe
Everything I Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030459r.jpglink
Everything I Own
Last played on
Master Plane
Ken Boothe
Master Plane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030459r.jpglink
Master Plane
Last played on
Is It Because I'm Black
Ken Boothe
Is It Because I'm Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030459r.jpglink
Is It Because I'm Black
Last played on
Crying Over You
Ken Boothe
Crying Over You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030459r.jpglink
Crying Over You
Last played on
Artibella
Ken Boothe
Artibella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030459r.jpglink
Artibella
Last played on
Everything I Own
Keen Boothe
Everything I Own
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything I Own
Performer
Last played on
Now You Can See Me Again
Ken Boothe
Now You Can See Me Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030459r.jpglink
Now You Can See Me Again
Last played on
Have a Little Faith (feat. Ken Boothe)
Blundetto
Have a Little Faith (feat. Ken Boothe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030459r.jpglink
Have a Little Faith (feat. Ken Boothe)
Last played on
Home, Home, Home
Ken Boothe
Home, Home, Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030459r.jpglink
Home, Home, Home
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ken Boothe
Ken Boothe Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist