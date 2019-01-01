Franz Xaver MurschhauserBorn 1 July 1663. Died 6 January 1738
Franz Xaver Murschhauser
Franz Xaver Anton Murschhauser (1 July 1663 – 6 January 1738) was a German composer and theorist.
He was born in Saverne, Alsace, but he is first mentioned as a singer and instrumentalist at St Peter's School in Munich, in 1676. He studied music with the Kantor, Siegmund Auer and, from 1683 to his death in 1693, Johann Caspar Kerll. Murchhauser was appointed music director of the Munich Frauenkirche in 1691, where he remained until his death.
