The Interrupters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Interrupters are an American ska punk band formed in Los Angeles, California, in 2011. The band comprises Aimee Interrupter on lead vocals, Jesse Bivona on drums, Justin Bivona on bass, and Kevin Bivona on guitar. They have released three albums. The latest, Fight the Good Fight, was released in 2018, along with the album's lead single, "She's Kerosene".
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
The Interrupters, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, As Cities Burn, Turnstile, Trophy Eyes, Knocked Loose, I Don't Know How But They Found Me and The Bombpops
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
25
May
2019
The Interrupters, Bad Religion, NOFX, Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Lagwagon and Mad Caddies
Temple Newsam House, Leeds, UK
25
May
2019
The Interrupters, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, Bad Religion, NOFX, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, Lagwagon, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, Knocked Loose and I Don't Know How But They Found Me
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
26
May
2019
The Interrupters, Bad Religion, NOFX, Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Lagwagon, Mad Caddies and The Bombpops
Slam Dunk South, London, UK
26
May
2019
The Interrupters, All Time Low, Bad Religion, NOFX, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Anti flag and The Bombpops
Hatfield House, London, UK
