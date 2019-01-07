Nico & VinzFka Envy. Formed 2009
Nico & Vinz
2009
Nico & Vinz Biography (Wikipedia)
Nico & Vinz are a Norwegian duo consisting of Kahouly Nicolay "Nico" Sereba from Holmlia, Oslo and Vincent "Vinz" Dery from Lambertseter, Oslo. They formed in 2010 as Envy but changed their name to Nico & Vinz by the end of 2012. They are best known for their single "Am I Wrong", which peaked at number 2 in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden.
Nico & Vinz Tracks
Am I Wrong
Am I Wrong
Am I Wrong
Lift Me Up
Lift Me Up
Lift Me Up
