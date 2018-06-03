Bernadette FarrellBorn 1957
Bernadette Farrell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8e13c2f-5816-42ee-8a56-d8e929cc564e
Bernadette Farrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernadette Farrell (born March 26, 1957) is a British hymnographer and composer of Catholic liturgical music. Among her compositions are "Christ, Be Our Light,” "Restless Is The Heart," "God, Beyond All Names" and "O God, You Search Me."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernadette Farrell Tracks
Sort by
Unless A Grain Of Wheat
Bernadette Farrell
Unless A Grain Of Wheat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unless A Grain Of Wheat
Last played on
Back to artist