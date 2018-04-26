Ruth ZiesakBorn 9 February 1963
Ruth Ziesak
1963-02-09
Ruth Ziesak Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruth Ziesak is a German soprano in opera and concert.
Ruth Ziesak Tracks
Hansel & Gretel - "Abend will ich schlafen geh" and Dream Pantomime
Engelbert Humperdinck
Hansel & Gretel - "Abend will ich schlafen geh" and Dream Pantomime
2 German Sacred Songs, K.343
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
2 German Sacred Songs, K.343
Meeraugen, Op. 7 No. 5
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Meeraugen, Op. 7 No. 5
Symphony No.2 in C minor for soprano, alto, chorus and orchestra "Resurrection"
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.2 in C minor for soprano, alto, chorus and orchestra "Resurrection"
Genoveva - opera Op.81 - Act 4; O lass es ruh'n, dein Aug, auf mir!
Robert Schumann
Genoveva - opera Op.81 - Act 4; O lass es ruh'n, dein Aug, auf mir!
Missa Solemnis in D, op. 123
Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa Solemnis in D, op. 123
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-31T06:04:23
Proms 2000: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-23T06:04:23
Proms 1998: Prom 72
Royal Albert Hall
1998-09-11T06:04:23
Proms 1998: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-14T06:04:23
