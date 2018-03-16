Ana BelénBorn 27 May 1951
Ana Belén
1951-05-27
Ana Belén Biography (Wikipedia)
María del Pilar Cuesta Acosta (born 27 May 1951, Madrid) better known by her stage name Ana Belén is a Spanish actress and singer.
