Claire WaldoffBorn 21 October 1884. Died 22 January 1957
Claire Waldoff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1884-10-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8df8f71-f9f1-4892-a0f1-541673e7c916
Claire Waldoff Biography (Wikipedia)
Claire Waldoff (21 October 1884 – 22 January 1957), born Clara Wortmann, was a German singer. She was a famous kabarett singer and entertainer in Berlin during the 1910s and 1920s, chiefly known for performing ironic songs in the Berlinish dialect and lesbian undertones and themes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claire Waldoff Tracks
Sort by
Nach Meine Beene Is Janz Berlin Verruckt
Claire Waldoff
Nach Meine Beene Is Janz Berlin Verruckt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Claire Waldoff Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist