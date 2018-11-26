Bunk JohnsonBorn 27 December 1889. Died 7 July 1949
Bunk Johnson
1889-12-27
Bunk Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Gary "Bunk" Johnson (December 27, 1879 – July 7, 1949) was a prominent jazz trumpeter in New Orleans. Johnson gave the year of his birth as 1879, although there is speculation that he may have been younger by as much as a decade.
Bunk Johnson Tracks
Where Could I Go But To the Lord?
Sister Ernestine Washington
In The Gloaming
Bunk Johnson
Ory's Creole Trombone
Bunk Johnson
Days Beyond Recall
Bunk Johnson
Lord Let Me In The Lifeboat
Bunk Johnson
Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Bunk Johnson
Lord Let Me In the Lifeboat
Sidney Bechet
Darktown Strutters Ball
Bunk Johnson
I Can't Escape From You
Bunk Johnson
Porto Rico
Bunk Johnson and Sidney Bechet, Bunk Johnson & Sidney Bechet
Days Beyond Recall
Sidney Bechet
Tiger Rag
Bunk Johnson
Royal Garden Blues
Bunk Johnson
Blue Bells Goodbye
Bunk Johnson and Sidney Bechet, Sidney Bechet, George Thompson, Louis Armstrong, Bunk Johnson, Ray Parker & George "Pops" Foster
Composer
Thriller Rag
Bunk Johnson
Just a Closer Walk With Thee
Alcide Slow Drag Pavageau, Jim Robinson, Bunk Johnson, George Lewis, Alton Purnell, Lawrence Marrero & Warren "Baby" Dodds
Performer
When You Wore a Tulip
Bunk Johnson
Tishomingo Blues
Bunk Johnson
Lord, Lord, Lord, You've Sure Been Good to Me
Bunk Johnson
