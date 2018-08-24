Gregory RoseBorn 1948
Gregory Rose
1948
Gregory Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Gregory Rose (born April 18, 1948) is a conductor, composer, arranger, and music director. He has conducted orchestral, choral and ensemble premieres throughout Europe and the Far East.
Gregory Rose Tracks
Counting by Numberless Fingers
Alexander Campkin
Counting by Numberless Fingers
Counting by Numberless Fingers
Last played on
Stimmung (excerpt)
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Stimmung (excerpt)
Stimmung (excerpt)
Last played on
Mechanik
Philip Cashian
Mechanik
Mechanik
Orchestra
Last played on
Feather and Groove
Tansy Davies
Feather and Groove
Feather and Groove
Last played on
A Fatal Optimist
Donnacha Dennehy
A Fatal Optimist
A Fatal Optimist
CoM(A) Chord
Roxanna Panufnik
CoM(A) Chord
CoM(A) Chord
Mechanik
Philip Cashian
Mechanik
Mechanik
Danse Macabre: Dies Irae
Gregory Rose
Danse Macabre: Dies Irae
Danse Macabre: Dies Irae
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 59 - EMAS tenth-anniversary concert
Royal Albert Hall
1989-09-08T05:45:27
8
Sep
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 59 - EMAS tenth-anniversary concert
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1980-07-27T05:45:27
27
Jul
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1978-09-10T05:45:27
10
Sep
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist