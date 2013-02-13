Andrew PoppyBorn 29 May 1954
Andrew Poppy
1954-05-29
Andrew Poppy Biography
Andrew Poppy (born 29 May 1954, Kent) is an English composer, pianist, record producer, and scientist
Andrew Poppy Tracks
East Fragment
East Fragment
East Fragment
How the Hammer Felt
How the Hammer Felt
How the Hammer Felt
Past BBC Events
19eighties: the rhythm of a decade
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecn6v2
Southbank Centre, London
2013-11-30T05:43:28
30
Nov
2013
19eighties: the rhythm of a decade
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
Andrew Poppy Links
