Lauren PritchardAmerican singer. Born 27 December 1987
Lauren Pritchard
1987-12-27
Lauren Pritchard Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauren Pritchard (born December 27, 1987), known professionally as Lolo (stylized as LOLO), is an American singer, songwriter and actress, best known for being featured on the single "Miss Jackson" by Panic! at the Disco and her singles "Not The Drinking", "Not Gonna Let You Walk Away" and "Shine". In 2016, she released her second album In Loving Memory of When I Gave a Shit. Pritchard mentions Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Al Green and Candi Staton as some of the influences behind her music.
Lauren Pritchard Tracks
The Song Of Purple Summer
Lauren Pritchard
The Song Of Purple Summer
The Song Of Purple Summer
The Song Of Purple Summer
Lauren Pritchard
The Song Of Purple Summer
The Song Of Purple Summer
When the Night Kills the Day
Lauren Pritchard
When the Night Kills the Day
When the Night Kills the Day
Painkillers
Lauren Pritchard
Painkillers
Painkillers
The Song Of Purple Summer
Lauren Pritchard
The Song Of Purple Summer
The Song Of Purple Summer
The Song Of Purple Summer
Lauren Pritchard
The Song Of Purple Summer
The Song Of Purple Summer
Wasted In Jackson
Lauren Pritchard
Wasted In Jackson
Wasted In Jackson
Not the Drinking
Lauren Pritchard
Not the Drinking
Not the Drinking
Not The Drinking (Sigma Remix)
Lauren Pritchard
Not The Drinking (Sigma Remix)
Not The Drinking (Sigma Remix)
Bad Time To Fall
Lauren Pritchard
Bad Time To Fall
Bad Time To Fall
Not The Drinking SESSION TRACK
Lauren Pritchard
Not The Drinking SESSION TRACK
Not The Drinking SESSION TRACK
Forever In Blue Jeans SESSION TRACK
Lauren Pritchard
Forever In Blue Jeans SESSION TRACK
WASTED IN JACKSON [session]
Lauren Pritchard
WASTED IN JACKSON [session]
WASTED IN JACKSON [session]
