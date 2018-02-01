Dave Audé is an American DJ, producer and remixer. He operates his own label Audacious Records, and is known for having more number ones than any other producer on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. He has done production for artists such as U2, will.i.am, t.A.T.u., Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Barenaked Ladies, Faith No More, Rihanna, Yoko Ono, Alexis Jordan, Madonna, CeCe Peniston, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, LeAnn Rimes, Selena Gomez, Olivia Holt and Beyoncé. As an artist, Audé has scored 14 hit singles so far on the Billboard charts, including 114 #1 remixes on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. In 2016, Audé won a Grammy Award in the Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical category for his remix of "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars. Dave Audé's songs are represented by Downtown Music Publishing. Audé is managed by record executive, producer, songwriter and publisher Martin Kierszenbaum.