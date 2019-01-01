Eric AveryBorn 25 April 1965
Eric Avery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8ce8cbb-3886-4a15-941d-583ba0a80250
Eric Avery Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Adam Avery (born April 25, 1965) is an American musician. He is best known as the former bass guitarist and co-founding member of alternative metal band Jane's Addiction.
Avery played in Jane's Addiction initially from the beginning in 1985 to its first end 1991, and rejoined the group in 2008 before departing again in 2010.
He began playing with Garbage in 2005, a role that he still keeps. He has recorded two studio albums with Garbage and a live DVD.
Briefly, he was also a member of Nine Inch Nails and The Smashing Pumpkins.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eric Avery Tracks
Sort by
Eric Avery Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist