Eric Adam Avery (born April 25, 1965) is an American musician. He is best known as the former bass guitarist and co-founding member of alternative metal band Jane's Addiction.

Avery played in Jane's Addiction initially from the beginning in 1985 to its first end 1991, and rejoined the group in 2008 before departing again in 2010.

He began playing with Garbage in 2005, a role that he still keeps. He has recorded two studio albums with Garbage and a live DVD.

Briefly, he was also a member of Nine Inch Nails and The Smashing Pumpkins.