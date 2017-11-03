NSRDFormed 1982. Disbanded 1989
1982
NSRD or Nebijušu Sajūtu Restaurēšanas Darbnīca (Latvian for "Workshop for the Restoration of Unfelt Feelings") was a Latvian experimental music group whose main members also worked as contemporary artists, greatly influencing multimedia art in their country. Other temporary members have also been renowned as fashion designers and architects. They played experimental minimal electronic music with influences of new wave and new age.
Kada Rita (One Morning)
Invalidu Tramvajs
