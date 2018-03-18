CBC Symphony OrchestraFormed 1952. Disbanded 1964
CBC Symphony Orchestra
1952
CBC Symphony Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The CBC Symphony Orchestra (CBCSO) was an orchestra based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It was operated by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation during the 1950s and 1960s.
CBC Symphony Orchestra Tracks
Symphony of Psalms: Part I
Igor Stravinsky
Symphony of Psalms: Part I
Symphony in C, 3rd mvt., Allegretto
Igor Stravinsky
Symphony in C, 3rd mvt., Allegretto
The Star Spangled Banner
John Stafford Smith
The Star Spangled Banner
Choir
Piano concerto No. 24 In C Minor, K.491 - last mvt.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano concerto No. 24 In C Minor, K.491 - last mvt.
Symphony in C
Igor Stravinsky
Symphony in C
A Sermon, A Narrative and a Prayer: A Sermon (feat. CBC Symphony Orchestra)
Igor Stravinsky
A Sermon, A Narrative and a Prayer: A Sermon (feat. CBC Symphony Orchestra)
Scherzo fantastique, Op 3
Igor Stravinsky
Scherzo fantastique, Op 3
Scherzo fantastique, Op 3
Igor Stravinsky
Scherzo fantastique, Op 3
Conductor
Symphony of Psalms (Exaudi orationem meam, Domine)
Igor Stravinsky
Symphony of Psalms (Exaudi orationem meam, Domine)
Ensemble
