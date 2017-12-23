The Ebor Singers
The Ebor Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8cc7072-6792-46a2-9cac-9549e9539329
The Ebor Singers Tracks
Sort by
O God That Guides The Cheerful Sun
William Byrd
O God That Guides The Cheerful Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
O God That Guides The Cheerful Sun
Conductor
Last played on
Behold how good and joyful a thing it is
John Hutchinson
Behold how good and joyful a thing it is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Behold how good and joyful a thing it is
Conductor
Last played on
See how Cawood's dragon looks
William Lawes
See how Cawood's dragon looks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htr63.jpglink
See how Cawood's dragon looks
Conductor
Last played on
Behold How Good And Joyful
John Hutchinson
Behold How Good And Joyful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Behold How Good And Joyful
Performer
Last played on
PSALM 100: All people that on earth do dwell
William Lawes
PSALM 100: All people that on earth do dwell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htr63.jpglink
PSALM 100: All people that on earth do dwell
Performer
Last played on
How Wretched is the State
George Jeffreys
How Wretched is the State
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Wretched is the State
Conductor
Last played on
Before the Ending of the Day
The Ebor Singers, Paul Gameson & Kerry Andrew
Before the Ending of the Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before the Ending of the Day
Conductor
Composer
Last played on
The Ebor Singers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
BBC SSO composer talks: James MacMillan
-
BBC Proms Inspire Session with James MacMillan
-
A Valentine with a difference: part of the Song of Songs sung live on In Tune
-
Lassus: Lagrime di San Pietro
-
Brass beauty: Septura play Lassus live on In Tune
-
Masses by Tómas Luis de Victoria
-
Sir James MacMillan remembers Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
-
Composer of the Week: Orlande de Lassus
-
James MacMillan introduces The Gallant Weaver
-
Composers' Rooms: No. 8 James MacMillan
Back to artist