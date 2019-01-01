It BitesFormed 1982
It Bites
1982
It Bites Biography (Wikipedia)
It Bites are an English progressive rock and pop fusion band, formed in Egremont, Cumbria, England, in 1982 and best known for their 1986 single "Calling All The Heroes", which gained them a Top 10 UK Singles Chart hit. Initially fronted by Francis Dunnery, the band split in 1990, eventually returning in 2006 with new frontman John Mitchell.
It Bites Tracks
Calling All The Heroes
All In Red
The Wind That Shakes The Barley
