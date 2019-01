Giuseppe Giacomini (*September 7, 1940; Veggiano near Padua, Italy) is an Italian dramatic tenor. An impressive tenor voice thanks to its richness and power, Giacomini, known as "Bepi" amongst his fans, recently celebrated his 40th anniversary of singing.

