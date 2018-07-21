Giuseppe GiacominiBorn 7 September 1940
Giuseppe Giacomini
1940-09-07
Giuseppe Giacomini Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe Giacomini (*September 7, 1940; Veggiano near Padua, Italy) is an Italian dramatic tenor. An impressive tenor voice thanks to its richness and power, Giacomini, known as "Bepi" amongst his fans, recently celebrated his 40th anniversary of singing.
Giuseppe Giacomini Tracks
La Fanciulla del West - Ch'ella mi creda libero (Johnson's aria)
Giacomo Puccini
