Emel Mathlouthi
Born 11 January 1982
Emel Mathlouthi
1982-01-11
Emel Mathlouthi Biography (Wikipedia)
Emel Mathlouthi (Arabic: آمال المثلوثي) (born January 11, 1982) is a Tunisian singer-songwriter best known for her protest songs "Ya Tounes Ya Meskina" ("Poor Tunisia") and "Kelmti Horra" ("My Word is Free"), which became anthems for the Tunisian revolution. Her first studio album, also titled Kelmti Horra, was released worldwide by Harmonia Mundi in 2012 to critical acclaim. Her second album, "Ensen", was released by Partisan Records in 2017, also to considerable acclaim. In 2015 she performed at the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony.
Emel Mathlouthi Tracks
Ensen Dhaif
Kaddesh
Thamlaton
Layem
Ensen Dhaif
Ya Tounes Ya Meskina
Ma Ikit (Not Found)
Stranger
Kelmti Horra (My Word is Free)
Hallelujah
Dhalem (Tyrant)
Bin el Wediane
Hinama
Kelmti Horra
Dhalem
Ma Lkit
Dfina (Burrrial)
Houdou'on
Fi kolli yawmen
Naci En Palestina
