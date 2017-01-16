Ewan MacCollBorn 25 January 1915. Died 22 October 1989
James Henry Miller (25 January 1915 – 22 October 1989), better known by his stage name Ewan MacColl, was a British folk singer, songwriter, communist, labour activist, actor, poet, playwright and record producer born in Lancashire to Scottish parents.
The Joy of Living
The Joy of Living
Dirty Old Town
Dirty Old Town
Row Bullies Row
A. L. Lloyd
Row Bullies Row
Row Bullies Row
The Grocer
The Grocer
Song Of The Iron Road
Song Of The Iron Road
Dirty Old Town
Dirty Old Town
Sweet Thames, Flow Softly
Sweet Thames, Flow Softly
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Live at Radio 2 Folk Awards 2015)
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Song of the Iron Road
Moving on Song
Moving on Song
The Manchester Rambler
The Manchester Rambler
The Shoals of Herring
The Shoals of Herring
The Joy of Living
The Joy of Living
Green Grow the O. Rashes
Green Grow the O. Rashes
A Man's a Man For A' That
Freeborn Man
Freeborn Man
Sweet Thames Flow Softly
Sweet Thames Flow Softly
The Four Loom Weaver
The Four Loom Weaver
Tunnel Tigers
Tunnel Tigers
I'm Champion At Keeping Them Rolling
I'm Champion At Keeping Them Rolling
The Battle is Done With
The Battle is Done With
The Terror Time
The Terror Time
The Shoals of Herring
The Shoals of Herring
The Manchester Rambler
The Manchester Rambler
The Ballad Of Accounting
The Ballad Of Accounting
Nobody Knew She Was There
Nobody Knew She Was There
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
My Old Man
My Old Man
The Cooper O'Cuddy
The Cooper O'Cuddy
