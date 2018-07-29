ThouSludge from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Formed 2005
Thou
2005
Thou Biography (Wikipedia)
Thou is an American sludge metal band formed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 2005. The current line-up of the band consists of Bryan Funck (vocals), Andy Gibbs (guitar), Matthew Thudium (guitar), and Mitch Wells (bass).
Thou Tracks
The Lasting Dose
The Changeling Prince
Thou Links
