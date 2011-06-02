Itch-E and Scratch-E are an Australian electronic music group formed by Paul Mac (a.k.a. Itch-E, Mace) and Andy Rantzen (a.k.a. Scratch-E, Boo Boo), both on keyboards and samples, in 1991. During the late 1990s the duo recorded as Boo Boo & Mace!. At times, they have included a third member, Sheriff Lindo (a.k.a. Nutcase) which were recorded as Boo Boo Mace 'n' Nutcase. In 2001 they disbanded as Mac pursued his solo career. In 2010 the duo reunited as Itch-E and Scratch-E to release new material.