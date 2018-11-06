Dancing on TablesFormed 20 January 2014
Dancing on Tables
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05t8py6.jpg
2014-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8b7c7f7-8811-4f37-8022-194880b33907
Dancing on Tables Tracks
Sort by
Stereo
Dancing on Tables
Stereo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8py6.jpglink
Stereo
Last played on
Colour Me Good
Dancing on Tables
Colour Me Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8py6.jpglink
Colour Me Good
Last played on
Symmetrical
Dancing on Tables
Symmetrical
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8py6.jpglink
Symmetrical
Last played on
Twenty
Dancing on Tables
Twenty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8py6.jpglink
Twenty
Last played on
Missing
Dancing on Tables
Missing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8py6.jpglink
Missing
Last played on
Body
Dancing on Tables
Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8py6.jpglink
Body
Last played on
OH
Dancing on Tables
OH
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8py6.jpglink
OH
Last played on
Upcoming Events
18
Jan
2019
Dancing On Tables, Altinak
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK
8
Feb
2019
Dancing On Tables, Diskopunk
Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, London, UK
3
May
2019
Dancing On Tables, Loyle Carner, Mabel, The Magic Gang, Louis Berry, Giant Rooks, Spinn, Our Girl, Ryan McMullan, Tamu Massif, Benin City, Indigo Lo, Goodies, JVCK JAMES, Saltwater Sun, Dayo Bello, Alligator, Cousin Kula, Heavy Lungs, Red Rum Club, VISTAS (UK), Roman Lewis, Sophie And The Giants, SPQR and Harry Miller
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
4
May
2019
Dancing On Tables, Metronomy, Sundara Karma, Swim Deep, Tom Grennan, Lauren Aquilina, Gengahr, Black Honey, Kingswood, Dream Wife, Elli Ingram, Goat Girl, Ibibio Sound Machine, Aaron Smith, Giant Rooks, Marsicans, Beabadoobee, Easy Life, No Hot Ashes, Greatest Hits, Kawala, Zuzu, Tamu Massif, Benin City, Malena Zavala, Sports Team, Saltwater Sun, AERIS ROVES, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Jeffe, Wild Youth, Retro Video Club, Swimming Girls, Alligator, The Pearl Harts, The Dunts, Another Sky, Saint Agnes, Far Caspian, Chappaqua Wrestling, The Skinner Brothers, Thyla, Lauran Hibberd, Fuzzy Sun, Heavy Lungs, Ivory Wave, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Gently Tender, Walt Disco, Sad Boys Club, Ormstons, The Mysterines, SUN SILVA, Squid (UK), Big Society, Teeff, Lucas Watt and Household Dogs
Live at Leeds, Leeds, UK
Dancing on Tables Links
Back to artist