Christoph Demantius
Born 5 December 1567. Died 20 April 1643
Christoph Demantius
1567-12-15
Christoph Demantius Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Christoph Demantius (15 December 1567 – 20 April 1643) was a German composer, music theorist, writer and poet. He was an exact contemporary of Monteverdi, and represented a transitional phase in German Lutheran music from the polyphonic Renaissance style to the early Baroque.
Intraden und Tanze - from Conviviorum Deliciae, Nuremburg 1608
Neue liebliche Intraden und frolichen Polnischen Tantzen
Neue liebliche Intraden und frolichen Polnischen Tantzen
