諸井誠Born 17 December 1930. Died 2 September 2013
1930-12-17
諸井誠 Biography (Wikipedia)
Makoto Moroi (諸井 誠 Moroi Makoto) (17 December 1930 – 2 September 2013) was a Japanese composer.
諸井誠 Tracks
3 Concerto Movements For A Shakuhachi, Percussions And Strings (Third Movement)
3 Concerto Movements For A Shakuhachi, Percussions And Strings (Third Movement)
3 Concerto Movements For A Shakuhachi, Percussions And Strings (Third Movement)
Conductor
