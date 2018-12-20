The Kodály Quartet is a string quartet founded in 1966 in Budapest, Hungary, originally as Sebestyén Quartet. In 1969, with the approval of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of the Hungarian Republic, the quartet assumed its present name in honour of the Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály.

The ensemble tours internationally, and has recorded the complete cycles of Haydn, Beethoven and Schubert for the Naxos label. Its discography exceeds sixty recordings, mainly for Naxos.