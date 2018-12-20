Kodály QuartetFormed 1965
Kodály Quartet
1965
Kodály Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kodály Quartet is a string quartet founded in 1966 in Budapest, Hungary, originally as Sebestyén Quartet. In 1969, with the approval of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of the Hungarian Republic, the quartet assumed its present name in honour of the Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály.
The ensemble tours internationally, and has recorded the complete cycles of Haydn, Beethoven and Schubert for the Naxos label. Its discography exceeds sixty recordings, mainly for Naxos.
Kodály Quartet Tracks
String Octet (3rd mvt)
Max Bruch
String Octet (3rd mvt)
String Octet (3rd mvt)
Octet Op.posth. for strings (1st movement)
Max Bruch
Octet Op.posth. for strings (1st movement)
Octet Op.posth. for strings (1st movement)
String Quartet in B flat major, Op 8
Karl Goldmark
String Quartet in B flat major, Op 8
String Quartet in B flat major, Op 8
Trout Quintet - Piano Quintet In A Major - Andantino
Franz Schubert
Trout Quintet - Piano Quintet In A Major - Andantino
Trout Quintet - Piano Quintet In A Major - Andantino
The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ, Opus 51: L'Introduzione: Maestoso E
Kodály Quartet
The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ, Opus 51: L'Introduzione: Maestoso E
Quartet for strings no.2 (Op.15) in D flat major
Erno Dohnanyi
Quartet for strings no.2 (Op.15) in D flat major
Quartet for strings no.2 (Op.15) in D flat major
Octet for Strings (Op. 20 ) in E flat major
Felix Mendelssohn
Octet for Strings (Op. 20 ) in E flat major
Octet for Strings (Op. 20 ) in E flat major
String Quartet no. 2 Op.10
Kodály Quartet
String Quartet no. 2 Op.10
String Quartet no. 2 Op.10
